Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 179 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $175.31 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

