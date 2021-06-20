Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 881.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

