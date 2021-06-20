Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 648 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ALLY opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.