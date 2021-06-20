Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

