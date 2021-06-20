Contrasting Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Baidu alerts:

This table compares Baidu and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.81 $3.44 billion $9.80 19.01 Viant Technology $165.25 million 10.49 $20.64 million $20.64 1.42

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 43.11% 9.77% 5.71% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Baidu and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 1 18 0 2.95 Viant Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $304.22, suggesting a potential upside of 63.26%. Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Baidu.

Summary

Baidu beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also offers Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post, a social media platform; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Its iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; and other video content, membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.