Contrasting Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Baristas Coffee alerts:

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39%

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 5.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Muscle Maker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 231.48 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.16 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Baristas Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Baristas Coffee beats Muscle Maker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baristas Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baristas Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.