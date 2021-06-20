Contrasting Eneti (NETI) & Its Peers

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eneti to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eneti and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million -$671.98 million -1.02 Eneti Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -42.35

Eneti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s peers have a beta of -4.36, meaning that their average share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 49.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti Competitors 426 1436 1572 55 2.36

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eneti Competitors -7.48% -1.78% 0.82%

Summary

Eneti peers beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

