Contrasting Midwest (MDWT) and The Competition

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Midwest to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.32% 5.10% 0.74%

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.23 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 8.60

Midwest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Midwest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1876 2135 82 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Midwest peers beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

