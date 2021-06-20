Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of First Busey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

