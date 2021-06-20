Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 16,108 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of USM opened at $36.52 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

