Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of MC opened at $52.89 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $6,967,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

