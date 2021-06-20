Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

