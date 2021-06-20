Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

