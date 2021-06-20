Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,422 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $967.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock worth $2,004,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.