Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

