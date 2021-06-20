Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in Corteva were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,722. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.