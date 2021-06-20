COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $50,919.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. COVA has a market cap of $811,949.84 and approximately $50,919.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00728158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00083301 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

