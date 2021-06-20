Craig Leavitt Sells 1,258 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Craig Leavitt sold 1,258 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $22,140.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BBW opened at $16.29 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $260.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $99,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.