Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,737,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,879,000 after buying an additional 205,214 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

