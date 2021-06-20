Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

