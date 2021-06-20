Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after buying an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $153.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

