Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,103,434 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

ZS stock opened at $218.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

