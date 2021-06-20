Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.