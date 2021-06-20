Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $485,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

