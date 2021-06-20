Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,338,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $352.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $354.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

