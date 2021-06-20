Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

CRTO stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.10. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

