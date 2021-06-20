Critical Comparison: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BioLife Solutions and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.20%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 35.49 $2.67 million $0.01 4,226.00 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.66 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.39

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -39.34% -0.35% -0.31% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Nuwellis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

