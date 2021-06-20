Critical Survey: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.44 $6.18 billion $3.59 8.83 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.28

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Stellantis. Honda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.02% 7.72% 3.18% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50 Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellantis beats Honda Motor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

