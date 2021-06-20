CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of CrowdStrike worth $215,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $244.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total value of $10,373,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,163 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,944. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

