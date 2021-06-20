CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $12.61 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $12.61 or 0.00036310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $12,062.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,717.49 or 0.99942819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00034467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.