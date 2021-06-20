Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $329,987.30 and approximately $185.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

