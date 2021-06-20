CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $424,154.50 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $55.69 or 0.00160304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $424,154.50 and approximately $137.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00137542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00176906 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.39 or 1.00144061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00854548 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

