Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $6.30 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 2,973,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,969. Cummins has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $224,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $4,997,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

