CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,198 shares.The stock last traded at $66.49 and had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CureVac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

