Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.47. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 31,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

