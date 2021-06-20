Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 913 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

