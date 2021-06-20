Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

