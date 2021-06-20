Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.51 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 266.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

