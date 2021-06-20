Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $448,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,136 shares of company stock worth $54,309,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

