Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

HWM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

