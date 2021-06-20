Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

