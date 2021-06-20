Danske Lowers Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

EQNR stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $4,007,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the period.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

