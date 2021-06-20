DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.27 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $90.87 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00007610 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00137666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00181732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,038.89 or 1.00304333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00827167 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,457,352 coins and its circulating supply is 35,185,871 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 306,457,352 coins and its circulating supply is 35,185,871 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

