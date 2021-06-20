Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Head to Head Review

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $90.42, suggesting a potential upside of 49.45%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 6.54 $129.20 million $1.72 35.17 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.37 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 23.49% 23.90% 14.23% Rubicon Technology 8.40% 1.13% 1.09%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.