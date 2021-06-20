Dash One Day Volume Hits $352.28 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Dash has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $144.22 or 0.00424141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $352.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.01038629 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,189,642 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

