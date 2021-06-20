Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Deckers Outdoor worth $57,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

