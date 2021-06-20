Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $35,020,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.97. 2,930,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.19 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

