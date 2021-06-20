Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 15,219,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,549. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

