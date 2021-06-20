Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$1.80 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

