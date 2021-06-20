Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

